Winnebago Industries sees continued growth in fourth quarter, fiscal year

On Oct. 19, Winnebago Industries, reported record annual revenues of $5 billion in the 2022 fiscal year and record quarterly cash of $85.8 million to shareholders in the company's fourth quarter.

Revenues for the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter ended Aug. 27, were $1.2 billion, an increase of 13.8% compared to $1.0 billion for the fiscal 2021 period. Revenues excluding the recently acquired Barletta business were $1.1 billion, representing an organic growth rate of 4.3% over the prior year period, primarily driven by pricing actions and partially offset by towable unit declines.

Gross profit was $210.4 million, an increase of 12.4% compared to $187.2 million for the fiscal 2021 period. Operating income was $123.6 million for the quarter, an increase of 3.0% compared to $120.0 million for the fourth quarter of last year. Fiscal 2022 fourth quarter net income was $82.6 million, a decrease of 1.8% compared to $84.1 million in the prior year quarter.

“Winnebago Industries capped off a record year in fiscal 2022 with solid fourth quarter results,” President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Happe said. “Our leading premium outdoor brands, distinguished by the golden threads of quality, innovation, and service, continue to resonate with our increasingly diverse outdoor recreation consumer base. We made important market advances in both the RV and marine industries, operating well in a volatile macroeconomic environment.”

Fiscal year 2022 represented record results with revenues of $5.0 billion, increasing 36.6% from $3.6 billion in fiscal year 2021 driven by the recently acquired Barletta business, pricing actions, and strong consumer demand for Winnebago Industries' products.

Record gross profit margin of 18.7% improved 80 basis points year-over-year driven primarily by improved operating leverage and price increases, partially offset by higher material and component costs and production inefficiencies caused by supply constraints. Operating income was $583.5 million for fiscal year 2022, compared to $407.4 million in fiscal year 2021. Net income was $390.6 million, an increase of 38.6% compared to $281.9 million the prior year.

“I want to thank our entire Winnebago Industries team for their excellence in driving record gross margins and operating income, having successfully navigated supply chain disruptions and cost input inflation” Happe said. “Their efforts enabled our ability to return record cash to our shareholders during the year as well. While we expect uncertain market conditions to persist into our fiscal 2023, we are confident that our transformed and evolving business platform positions us for continued success into the future.”