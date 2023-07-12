Winnebago Industries has officially signed on as the title sponsor for the Melanated Cares Foundation’s flagship camping retreat.

Actively working to create diverse and inclusive outdoor spaces, the Melanated Campout will return to Georgia Sept. 29-Oct. 1. The event marks the second year Winnebago Industries and Melanated Cares have come together to support the campout after launching a successful partnership in 2022.

“The Winnebago Industries Foundation’s continued support has opened new doors for our organization,” said Jocelyn McCants, Melanated Campout co-founder. “We continue to scale year after year, and with such an incredible company powering our annual retreat, Melanated Campout is reaching new audiences and introducing hundreds of first-time campers to the beauty of the outdoors.”

Hundreds of diverse campers will be welcomed to an exclusive campground that offers RV sites with electricity, cable TV, premium and primitive tents, and cabins for an upscale camping experience. Attendees will also enjoy scenic lake views, a marina, golfing, restaurants and more, in addition to Melanated Campout’s iconic event itinerary which includes activities from yoga, to guided fishing, to lip sync battles. In the five years since its inception, the group has hosted more than 1,500 campers.

“After a successful collaboration last year, we’re excited to continue our partnership and create an inclusive atmosphere in the outdoors,” said Winnebago Industries Foundation Executive Director Jil Littlejohn Bostick. “Melanated Cares is an organization with an incredible history of conceptualizing and executing large-scale events that center on inclusion and we share a commitment to making the outdoors a place for everyone as part of our ‘All In, Outdoors’ approach.”

For more information and to purchase tickets to this year’s event, please visit melanatedcampout.com. To learn more about Winnebago Industries’ All In, Outdoors initiative, please visit www.winnebagoind.com/responsibility/inclusion.