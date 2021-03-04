Winnebago Industries, National Park Foundation invest in young outdoor leaders

Winnebago Industries is successfully helping to bring more people outdoors.
In December, the company introduced its corporate brand focusing on outdoor activities with the tagline “Be Great, Outdoors.”
According to a company release, Winnebago and the Winnebago Industries Foundation are taking steps to ensure more diverse young people have opportunities to explore and work in national parks.
Through multi-year partnership with the National Park Foundation, Winnebago and the Foundation will support NPF’s Service Corps program, which connects Black, Indigenous, and outdoor enthusiasts of color with a career pathway in national parks.
According to the release, Winnebago will fund critical preservation and restoration projects in parks across the country.
For more than six decades, Winnebago has created products that enable customers to explore America’s national parks. This year, Winnebago and the Foundation will focus on service corps programs, which provide young people, ages 18-35, with hands-on work experience in America’s national parks.
Participants will learn new construction and preservation skills, while providing parks with critical infrastructure improvements. Service corps programs facilitate connections to the parks, provide on-the-job training, and help to create more opportunities for diverse leaders to experience careers in the outdoors, according to the release.
“Winnebago Industries is uniquely positioned to help bring more people to national parks safely and comfortably, thanks to our wide array of outdoor lifestyle products,” said Winnebago Industries President and CEO Michael Happe in the release. “However, the partnership with the National Park Foundation runs much deeper. Together we aim to grow equitable outdoor spaces by engaging the next generation of women and outdoor enthusiasts of color with meaningful career pathways in national parks.”
As part of the partnership with NPF, Winnebago and the Winnebago Industries Foundation will accelerate efforts started two years ago to raise awareness about the more than 400 parks available to visitors, including those less traveled.
The Winnebago Industries Foundation also provides support for NPF’s Open OutDoors for Kids program, which offers hands-on learning opportunities for students to experience the beauty, history, and culture of parks through field trips and educational resources.
According to the release, Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading U.S. manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft and Newmar brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities.
The Company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheel products and boats, with a facility in Forest City.