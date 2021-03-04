Winnebago Industries, National Park Foundation invest in young outdoor leaders

“Winnebago Industries is uniquely positioned to help bring more people to national parks safely and comfortably, thanks to our wide array of outdoor lifestyle products,” said Winnebago Industries President and CEO Michael Happe in the release. “However, the partnership with the National Park Foundation runs much deeper. Together we aim to grow equitable outdoor spaces by engaging the next generation of women and outdoor enthusiasts of color with meaningful career pathways in national parks.”

As part of the partnership with NPF, Winnebago and the Winnebago Industries Foundation will accelerate efforts started two years ago to raise awareness about the more than 400 parks available to visitors, including those less traveled.

The Winnebago Industries Foundation also provides support for NPF’s Open OutDoors for Kids program, which offers hands-on learning opportunities for students to experience the beauty, history, and culture of parks through field trips and educational resources.

According to the release, Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading U.S. manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft and Newmar brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities.

The Company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheel products and boats, with a facility in Forest City.

