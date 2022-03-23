Winnebago Industries keeps pace with record $1.2 billion in quarterly revenues

On March 23, Winnebago Industries, Inc. announced that its fiscal 2022 second quarter results kept pace with a record $1.2 billion in quarterly revenues during its fiscal 2022 first quarter.

Revenues of $1.1 billion for the fiscal 2022 second quarter ended on Feb. 26 were attained despite many industry challenges. It is an increase of 38.7 percent compared to $839.9 million for the same fiscal 2021 period. The reported revenues exclude the company's recently acquired Barletta business. There was a growth rate of 29.4 percent over the prior year and 73.3 percent over the same period in fiscal 2020.

Winnebago Industries' gross profit was $216.6 million, an increase of 38.3 percent compared to $156.6 million for the fiscal 2021 period. Gross profit margin of 18.6 still equaled the prior year quarter, driven primarily by pricing ahead of anticipated cost inflation and operating leverage. It was despite production inefficiencies related to supply constraints.

“Winnebago Industries delivered a strong second quarter performance, executing on sustained, elevated consumer demand for our expanded portfolio of premier outdoor lifestyle brands," President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Happe said. "Our second quarter performance and record sales results at recent RV and Marine trade shows further validate consumers’ embrace of the outdoor lifestyle. Winnebago Industries is capitalizing on that sustained demand. Market share gains across our segments are evidence of deep affinity for our brands, which consumers recognize are differentiated due to our continued focus on quality, service and innovation."

Operating income, which includes $5.1 million of amortization and acquisition-related costs associated with the acquisition of Barletta, was $136.8 million for the quarter. It is an increase of 36.8 percent compared to $100.0 million for the second quarter of last year. Fiscal 2022 second quarter net income, which includes $6.5 million of contingent consideration fair value adjustment related to the Barletta acquisition, was $91.2 million. It is an increase of 32.0 percent compared to $69.1 million in the prior year quarter.

Reported earnings per diluted share was $2.69, compared to reported earnings per diluted share of $2.04 in the same period last year. Adjusted earnings per diluted share was $3.14, an increase of 42.1 percent compared to adjusted earnings per diluted share of $2.21 in the same period last year.

Revenues for the towable segment were $646.6 million for the second quarter, up 47.2 percent over the prior year. Revenues for the motorhome segment were $417.6 million for the second quarter, up 9.1 percent from the prior year, primarily driven by pricing increases across the segment. Revenues for the Marine segment were $97.3 million for the second quarter.

As of Feb.26, the company had total outstanding debt of $537.0 million million of debt and working capital of $545.4 million. Cash flow from operations was $46.1 million for the first six months of fiscal 2022, a decrease of $20.8 million from the same period in fiscal 2021 due to investments in working capital driven by challenges in the supply chain.

On March 16, 2022, the company’s board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of 18 cents per share payable on April 27 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on April 13.

