Winnebago Industries joins U.N. Global Compact to support sustainability

Winnebago Industries has joined more than 12,000 global signatories to the United Nations Global Compact.

The U.N. compact is a corporate sustainability initiative designed to advance universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption.

“Collective action is imperative to addressing the environmental and social challenges our global society faces,” said Winnebago President and CEO Michael Happe said in a May 6 news release. “Winnebago Industries is proud to join like-minded companies as a signatory of the U.N. Global Compact.”

Since 2018, Winnebago has embarked on a newly focused corporate responsibility strategy with environmental, social and governance priority topics. From environmental sustainability to building an inclusive, diverse and equitable workplace, the company reports its progress through an annual corporate responsibility report.

As a signatory, Winnebago confirms its support of the United Nations Global Compact’s 10 principles and commits to integrating those principles into its company’s strategy. Winnebago also will engage in projects that advance the United Nations' sustainable development goals.