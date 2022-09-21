Winnebago Industries joins RV Retailer and Make-A-Wish in helping ill kids

As a Cub Scout, Thomas had a wish for a truly outdoor adventure, including sleeping under the stars. On Aug. 14, this wish came true when Thomas and his family arrived at the Tiger Run Resort in Breckenridge, Colorado, for a five-day long recreational vehicle experience.

Thomas and his family were able to spend the week in a 2022 Grand Design Imagine RV. This outdoor adventure was made possible by Make-A-Wish®, the nonprofit that creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses, in partnership with Winnebago Industries and RV Retailer.

Thomas was excited to harness his outdoor skills during his wish. He spent five days exploring nature and taking in the beautiful Colorado scenery while visiting several local parks with his parents and brother. As a train enthusiast, Thomas was also able to ride on the Georgetown Loop Railroad, fulfilling another one of his wishes.

“We had an amazing time,” said Monica Schrank, Thomas’ mom. “The boys loved the RV and all the activities. We are humbled by the amazing opportunity gifted to Tommy.”

Cousins RV, an RV Retailer dealership, and Winnebago Industries teams were excited to work together while outfitting Thomas’ RV with personal touches, including his favorite games, additional treats and camping supplies, while also ensuring the trailer had all necessary elements to meet the parameters of Thomas’ needs for a safe and happy trip.

“RV Retailer is honored to collaborate on this incredible experience,” said RV Retailer CEO and President Jon Ferrando. “Our partnership with Winnebago Industries and our stores in Colorado allowed us to supply Thomas and his family with a spacious bunk house RV from Grand Design. They were able to enjoy outdoor exploration together, and we are excited to continue our collaboration with Make-A-Wish to help brave children like Thomas who are battling critical illnesses.”

“We are thrilled to be a partner for this wonderful opportunity to support Thomas and his family,” Winnebago Industries Senior Vice President of Corporate Responsibility Stacy Bogart said. “Helping families enjoy outdoor exploration is a meaningful goal of ours as an outdoor lifestyle company. Partnering with Make-A-Wish and exceptional dealer partners, such as RV Retailer, allows for more families across the country to have their camping wishes come true.”

This wish was the first wish granted in a recently announced camping experience partnership pilot with Make-A-Wish. The partnership aims to expand to engage more Make-A-Wish chapters and RV dealers across the country over two years.

“The partnership with RV Retailer and Winnebago plays an important role in making sure we can reach more kids like Thomas,” said President and CEO of Make-A-Wish America Richard K. Davis. “Enabling extraordinary experiences for families is a mutual goal because wishes have proven physical and emotional benefits that can give a child a better chance of surviving and thriving. This life-changing work is only possible with the support of organizations like Winnebago Industries and RV Retailer.”

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is a nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 520,000 wishes in nearly 50 countries worldwide and more than 350,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.