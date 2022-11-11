Winnebago Industries' employees recognized as up-and-coming industry leaders

Winnebago Industries recently announced that three of its employees were recognized in this year’s annual RV PRO ‘40 Under 40’ Awards.

The Winnebago Industries honorees are:

Darlene Borkholder – Purchasing Process Manager, Newmar, Nappanee, Indiana.

Natalie Martin – Director of Marketing, Grand Design RV, Middlebury, Indiana.

Cole Phillips – Plant Manager - Stitchcraft, Winnebago Motorhome, Forest City, Iowa.

Each year, 40 of the best and the brightest professionals in the RV industry are recognized by RV PRO for their accomplishments. Winners represent some of the top up-and-coming industry professionals from RV manufacturers, dealerships, suppliers, distributors, and other associations across the country.

“At Winnebago Industries, we believe our employees are our greatest strength,” Winnebago President and CEO Michael Happe said. “We are proud of these three talented individuals who have shown exemplary work ethic and contributed to building our business and our culture. This award highlights what many at Winnebago Industries already know about Darlene, Natalie, and Cole’s dedication to their work, their coworkers, and the industry.”

The honorees will be recognized in the upcoming December issue of RV PRO magazine, as well as celebrated during the National RV Dealers Association Convention/Expo in November.