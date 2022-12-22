Winnebago Industries' diversity offsets RV market challenges in first quarter

The first-quarter revenue represented a decrease of 17.6% compared to $1.2 billion for the fiscal 2022 period, driven by unit volume decreases versus record year-ago comparisons. It was partially offset by marine segment unit growth and price increases in all segments related to higher material and component costs. Gross profit was $160.4 million, a decrease of 30.1% compared to $229.4 million for the fiscal 2022 period, driven by timing of inflationary pressures.

Gross profit margin decreased 300 basis points in the quarter to 16.8%. Operating income was $85.9 million for the quarter, a decrease of 41.3% compared to $146.4 million for the first quarter of last year. Fiscal 2023 first quarter net income was $60.2 million, a decrease of 39.6% compared to $99.6 million in the prior year quarter.

“Winnebago Industries’ first quarter results are a testament to the strength, diversification, and resiliency of our brand portfolio amid a dynamic macroeconomic environment,” President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Happe said. “Growth in our motorhome and marine segments helped to mitigate challenging market conditions in our towables business, demonstrating the ongoing benefits of a more balanced array of outdoor recreation businesses. We are also proud of the investments our team continues to make in strengthening our golden threads of quality, innovation and experience. This was evidenced recently with our Winnebago-branded HIKE 100 FLX travel trailer being named ‘RV of the Year’ by RV Business trade magazine, and all three of our RV brands (Winnebago, Grand Design, and Newmar) receiving the 2022 Dealer Satisfaction Index awards from the RV Dealer Association.”