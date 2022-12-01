Winnebago Industries completes record-breaking community giving campaign

Winnebago Industries recently celebrated a record-setting CommunityGO giving campaign by raising over $1.2 million dollars.

Funds came from employees, board members, and partners with the support of the Winnebago Industries Foundation. The annual CommunityGO campaign is part of a year-round program centered around team members giving time, talent, and treasure in support of local and national non-profits.

With over 7,400 employees across the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar, and Barletta brands, Winnebago Industries engaged teams with special events and volunteering where they had the opportunity to learn, act and inspire each other to support the impactful work of their favorite local and national community partners. The added dollar-for-dollar match from the Winnebago Industries Foundation enabled the campaign to support 270 non-profit organizations to advance their missions.

“Seeing our team members gather around community partners and each other is truly inspiring,” said Newmar President Casey Tubman. “Working together makes our communities stronger all around.”

Since its inception in 2019, the annual CommunityGO campaign has more than tripled in size, increasing positive impact in local communities. This campaign is one part of the ongoing commitment of Winnebago Industries and the Winnebago Industries Foundation to make a meaningful impact by partnering with non-profits to inspire new generations of outdoor enthusiasts, to mobilize resources to reach people in times of need, and to grow communities. Overall, Winnebago Industries community giving has increased nearly 20 times since 2016.

“Though the world continues to face uncertainty and economic challenges, our support for our communities is unwavering,” Winnebago Industries President and CEO Michael Happe said. “At Winnebago Industries, the leadership team and I are proud to be part of an exceptional group of individuals who care for each other and their community so deeply.”

The fifth annual CommunityGO Campaign will take place in fall 2023.