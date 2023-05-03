On May 01, Winnebago Industries announced that it has completed its acquisition of Lithionics Battery, which is a premier lithium-ion battery solutions provider to the recreational equipment and specialty vehicle markets.

“The addition of Lithionics accelerates our innovation in diverse battery solutions and advances our overall electrical ecosystem, creating more opportunities for our RV and marine products to capitalize on consumer preferences for fully immersive, off-the-grid outdoor experiences, while enhancing our enterprise margin profile,” Winnebago Industries President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Happe said. “Following years of close partnership, we are pleased to welcome the talented Lithionics team to the Winnebago Industries family. We look forward to working together to expand the use of Lithionics’ efficient energy solutions within our own portfolio, as well as supporting Lithionics in growing relationships with its existing customers and exploring new market applications for its premier battery solutions.”

Lithionics Battery was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida. Now a wholly owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries, the company uses a proprietary battery management system called NeverDie® Technology. It offers a broad range of standard and custom-designed battery configurations delivering “house power,” supporting internal electrical features and appliances for a variety of outdoor products for the marine and recreational vehicle markets. Other markets served include both house power and traction power for low-speed electric vehicle markets as well as cell towers and industrial applications requiring ruggedized power systems.

Lithionics Battery operates a modern factory using technology that was designed and built in-house for advanced assembly. Key proprietary technologies include source code and firmware that in turn has created unique quality assurance and safety testing systems, validated by certifications from Underwriters Laboratories Solutions, which is a leader in safety accreditation and testing.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Winnebago Industries and Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath served as legal advisor in the acquisition process.

Winnebago Industries is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities.