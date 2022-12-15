 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winnebago Industries Board of Directors approves quarterly cash dividend

Winnebago Visitor's Center New Sign

The large Flying W in the Winnebago Industries Visitors Center sign just off U.S. Highway 69 on the south side of Forest City is hard to miss.

 Rob Hillesland Summit-Tribune

Winnebago Industries announced on Dec. 14 that the company’s board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share payable on Jan. 25, 2023, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on Jan. 11, 2023.

With this announcement, Winnebago Industries has paid a quarterly cash dividend to common stockholders of record for the last 34 quarters. Winnebago Industries is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar, and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats, pontoons, and commercial community outreach vehicles.

