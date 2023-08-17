Winnebago Industries on Aug. 16 announced that the company’s board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share payable on Sept. 27, 2023, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 13, 2023. Today’s dividend declaration represents a 15% increase, or $0.04 per share, from the previous quarter.

“Our team is focused on serving our customers, operating our business with discipline, and creating sustainable value for our shareholders,” Winnebago Industries’ President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Happe said. “This dividend increase underscores our confidence in the long-term strength and trajectory of our business. Our diverse portfolio of premium brands across the outdoor recreation industry continues to be resilient and remain a source of optimism for our future.”

With this announcement, Winnebago Industries has paid a quarterly cash dividend to common stockholders of record for the last 37 quarters and has increased the quarterly dividend in each of the last five years.

“We are responding to dynamic market conditions while maintaining our focus on quality, innovation, and service,” said Happe. “We continue to invest in our high-performing culture and focus on doing good things in the communities where our customers and teammates live, work and play.”

Winnebago Industries is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds high-quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats, pontoons, and commercial community outreach vehicles.