Winnebago Industries board of directors announces quarterly cash dividend

Winnebago Industries, Inc. announced that on May 18 the company’s board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share.

The dividend will be payable on June 29, 2022, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on June 8, 2022. With this announcement, Winnebago Industries has paid a quarterly cash dividend to common stockholders of record for the last 32 quarters.

Winnebago Industries is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities.

