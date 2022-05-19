 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Winnebago Industries board of directors announces quarterly cash dividend

  • Updated
  • 0

Winnebago Industries, Inc. announced that on May 18 the company’s board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share.

The dividend will be payable on June 29, 2022, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on June 8, 2022. With this announcement, Winnebago Industries has paid a quarterly cash dividend to common stockholders of record for the last 32 quarters.

Winnebago Industries is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News