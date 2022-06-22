Winnebago Industries attains record revenues, profits in 2022 third quarter

Winnebago Industries has reported a record $1.5 billion in revenues for the company's fiscal 2022 third quarter.

It is a 51.8% increase over $960.7 million for the fiscal 2021 third quarter. Revenues excluding the recently acquired Barletta business were $1.4 billion. Gross profit was $273 million, a 60.9% increase from $169.6 million for the fiscal 2021 period.

Gross profit margin increased 100 basis points in the quarter to 18.7%, driven primarily by operating leverage, price increases and favorable segment mix, partially offset by higher material and component costs.

Operating income, which includes $4.6 million of amortization associated with the acquisition of Barletta, was $176.7 million for the quarter, an increase of 72.5% compared to $102.4 million for the third quarter of last year.

Fiscal 2022 third quarter net income, which includes $11.8 million of contingent consideration fair value adjustment related to the Barletta acquisition, was $117.2 million, an increase of 64.4% compared to $71.3 million in the prior year quarter.

Reported earnings per diluted share was $3.57, compared to reported earnings per diluted share of $2.05 in the same period last year. Adjusted earnings per diluted share was $4.13, an increase of 84.4% compared to adjusted earnings per diluted share of $2.24 in the same period last year.

Winnebago Industries President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Happe said the unique strength of its brands positioned Winnebago Industries to gain market share. It also enabled the company to take continued pricing actions to offset component and material cost inflation.

“The trend in recent quarters continued, as Winnebago Industries delivered impressive third quarter results, driven by our team’s focused execution and good progress on reducing our order backlog in the quarter from our expanded portfolio of premier outdoor lifestyle brands," Happe said. "In the third quarter, we capitalized on the prime spring selling season to further gain share and expand our pipeline of lifelong customers, as our golden threads of quality, innovation and customer experience continue to differentiate the Winnebago portfolio and resonate with consumers."

Revenues for the company's towable segment were $805.6 million for the third quarter, up 45.0% over the prior year, primarily driven by pricing increases, in addition to solid unit growth as a result of strong dealer order backlog.

Revenues for its motorhome segment were $516.3 million for the third quarter, up 34.0% from the prior year, driven by pricing increases across the segment and strong unit sales.

The company's marine segment had revenues of $126.5 million for the third quarter. Backlog for the Marine segment was $245.4 million and remains at elevated levels as low dealer inventories persist. The Barletta brand continues to outperform proforma expectations and deliver incremental growth margins to the Winnebago Industries portfolio.

“Looking at the broader economic trends, we have been successful in managing supply chain disruptions, improving dealer inventory levels, navigating cost inflation, and driving manufacturing productivity to deliver consistently strong results," Happe said. "We expect supply chain inconsistencies and inflation pressures to continue in the fourth quarter, and into our fiscal 2023. We are focused on continuing to stay ahead of them by leveraging our resilient operating structure, deep and collaborative relationships with our dealers and suppliers, and highly-differentiated, premium portfolio of brands.”

