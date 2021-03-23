Winnebago Industries appoints Woods and Bryant to its board of directors

On March 18, Winnebago Industries announced the appointment of Jacqueline Woods and Kevin Bryant to its Board of Directors.

Woods is the chief marketing and communications officer of NielsenIQ, an Advent International portfolio company who brings expertise in all aspects of marketing, branding, pricing, customer insights and strategy for customer-centric programs that optimize revenue and deliver topline growth.

Woods will serve on the nominating and governance as well as human resources committees of the Winnebago Industries board.

Prior to joining NielsenIQ, she was the chief marketing officer of IBM Global Business Partners and held senior executive roles at Oracle Corporation, General Electric Company, Ameritech Corporation and GTE Corporation. Woods earned a bachelor’s degree in Managerial Economics from the University of California, Davis and an MBA in Marketing and Venture Management from the University of Southern California.

Bryant brings financial, operational, business development and energy platform expertise to the Winnebago Industries board. He currently serves as the executive vice president and chief operating officer of Evergy Inc. He was executive vice president and chief financial officer at Great Plains Energy when the company merged with Westar Energy, creating Evergy.