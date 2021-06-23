Winnebago Industries announces record quarterly revenues of $960.7 million

On June 23, Winnebago Industries reported record quarterly revenues of $960.7 million in the company's third quarter of fiscal year 2021.

The revenues for the quarter ending on May 29 increased 138.7 percent compared to $402.5 million for the fiscal 2020 period. Revenues increased 14.4 percent over the fiscal 2021 second quarter.

Gross profit was $169.6 million, an increase of 429.6 percent compared to $32.0 million for the fiscal 2020 period. It increased 8.3 percent over the fiscal 2021 second quarter, driven primarily by increased revenues as a result of the pandemic-driven shutdown of operations for six weeks in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

“Winnebago Industries’ record fiscal third quarter results continued our sequential growth trajectory, which is a testament to the sustained strength of consumer engagement in the outdoor lifestyle as well as the tremendous appeal of our premium brands," President and CEO Michael Happe said. "Throughout the quarter, we capitalized on the prime spring selling season to gain share and drive higher consumer engagement, further cultivating our pipeline of lifelong customers."