Winnebago Industries announces record first quarter revenues of $1.2 billion

On Dec. 17, Winnebago Industries announced that fiscal year 2022 first quarter revenues were a record $1.2 billion, which is an increase of 45.7 percent compared to $793.1 million for the same period last year.

Revenues excluding the recently acquired Barletta business were $1.1 billion, representing an organic growth rate of 37.5% over the prior year period.

“Winnebago Industries’ strong first quarter performance builds on our sustained momentum and continues to demonstrate the remarkable growth and profitability our expanded portfolio of premier outdoor lifestyle brands can deliver," President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Happe said. "Our golden threads of quality, service and innovation continued to differentiate our brands, driving continued market share gains across our portfolio."

Revenues for the company's towable segment were $651 million for the first quarter, up 43.1 percent over the prior year. Revenues for its motorhome segment were $421.5 million for the first quarter, up 30.7 percent from the prior year.

The first quarter of fiscal year 2022 marks the first period in which the company's marine segment is being reported. It is represented by the combination of Chris-Craft, acquired in June 2018 and Barletta, acquired on Aug. 31, 2021. Revenues for the marine segment were $79.3 million for the first quarter, an increase of $67.4 million compared to the same period last year.

The company’s Dec. 15 quarterly cash dividend of 18 cents per share represents a 50 percent or 6 cents per share increase from the dividend of 12 cents per share approved in December of 2020. During the first quarter, Winnebago executed share buybacks totaling $19.6 million.

