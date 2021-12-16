 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Winnebago Industries announces quarterly cash dividend of 18 cents per share

  • Updated
  • 0

Winnebago Industries announced in a Dec. 15 news release that its board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of 18 cents per share payable on Jan. 26, 2022, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on Jan.12, 2022.

With this announcement, Winnebago Industries has paid a quarterly cash dividend to common stockholders of record for the last 30 quarters.

Winnebago Industries is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands. They are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Florida, including its Forest City manufacturing plant.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elected officials receive raises

Elected officials receive raises

The Mitchell County Board of Supervisors approved the compensation board's annual salary recommendations for elected officials, while also increasing the pay of hourly employees by 55 cents.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News