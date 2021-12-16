Winnebago Industries announces quarterly cash dividend of 18 cents per share

Winnebago Industries announced in a Dec. 15 news release that its board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of 18 cents per share payable on Jan. 26, 2022, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on Jan.12, 2022.

With this announcement, Winnebago Industries has paid a quarterly cash dividend to common stockholders of record for the last 30 quarters.

Winnebago Industries is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands. They are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Florida, including its Forest City manufacturing plant.

