Winnebago Industries announces change of president at Newmar Corporation

Winnebago Industries announced on Aug. 24 that Newmar Corporation President Matt Miller will retire, effective Sept. 3.

According to a news release, Winnebago is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products and commercial vehicles under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, and Newmar brands. Miller started his career at Newmar in 1991 and has been its president since 2006.

“We would like to thank Matt for his incredible leadership at Newmar and for being a valued member of the Winnebago Industries Executive Leadership Team,” Winnebago Industries President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Happe said. “Matt’s contributions are reflected in his ability to drive an engaged and healthy employee culture, resulting in Newmar’s Class A Diesel market share growth and an unmatched reputation for building high-quality, premium RVs. His involvement in RV Industry Association efforts is reflective of his commitment to drive quality, innovation and service inside Newmar and the RV industry.”

While at Newmar, Miller has served on the RVIA board of directors. He is a leading proponent of elevating service in the industry, the release stated. Miller was instrumental in the development of the RV Technical institute in Elkhart, Indiana, and previously served as chairman of the organization.