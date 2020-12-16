Winnebago Industries announces 12-cent quarterly cash dividend

The Winnebago Industries Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of 12 cents per share, according to a company release.

The cash dividend will be payable on Jan. 27, 2021, to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on Jan. 13, 2021.

According to the company release, Winnebago Industries is a leading U.S. manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft and Newmar brands.

Its products are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheel products, boats and commercial community outreach vehicles.

Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Florida.

