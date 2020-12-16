 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winnebago Industries announces 12-cent quarterly cash dividend
0 comments

Winnebago Industries announces 12-cent quarterly cash dividend

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Winnebago Visitor's Center Entrance

The Winnebago Industries Visitors Center has been renovated with signage marking the entrance on the south side of Forest City.

 Rob Hillesland Summit-Tribune

The Winnebago Industries Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of 12 cents per share, according to a company release.

The cash dividend will be payable on Jan. 27, 2021, to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on Jan. 13, 2021.

According to the company release, Winnebago Industries is a leading U.S. manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft and Newmar brands.

Its products are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheel products, boats and commercial community outreach vehicles.

Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Florida. 

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News