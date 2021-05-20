Winnebago Industries announces 12-cent per share cash dividend

Winnebago Industries has announced that on May 19 its board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of 12 cents per share. The cash dividend is payable on June 30 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on June 16.
Winnebago is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft and Newmar brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities.
The Company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheel products, boats and commercial community outreach vehicles. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Florida.