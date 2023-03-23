On March 22, Winnebago Industries reported revenues of $866.7 million for the fiscal 2023 second quarter ended Feb. 25 decreased 25.6% compared to $1.2 billion for the fiscal 2022 period.

The company reported it was driven by unit volume decreases versus record year-ago comparisons, partially offset by carryover price increases in all segments. Gross profit was $146.8 million, a decrease of 32.2% compared to $216.6 million for the fiscal 2022 period. That was driven by decreased volume, higher material and input costs, deleverage and productivity loss from supply disruptions. It was partially offset by carryover price increases in all segments.

Gross profit margin decreased 170 basis points in the quarter to 16.9%. Operating income was $76.8 million for the quarter, a decrease of 43.9% compared to $136.8 million for the second quarter of last year. Fiscal 2023 second quarter net income was $52.8 million, a decrease of 42.1% compared to $91.2 million in the prior year quarter. Reported earnings per diluted share was $1.52, compared to reported earnings per diluted share of $2.69 in the same period last year. Adjusted earnings per diluted share was $1.88, a decrease of 40.1% compared to adjusted earnings per diluted share of $3.14 in the same period last year.

“Winnebago Industries’ second quarter results continue to demonstrate the resilience of our diversified portfolio of premium brands,” President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Happe said. “Another strong quarter of performance in our Marine segment helped to offset a softening in consumer demand for RVs from recent cyclical highs. Furthermore, ongoing efforts to continuously improve efficiency, reinforced by our commitment to disciplined execution and cost management, allowed us to maintain competitive margins across our towable, motorhome and marine segments. These results could not have been achieved without an incredible effort from the Winnebago Industries team, which continues to demonstrate exceptional discipline while simultaneously advancing industry-leading innovation. The recent launches of the Barletta Aria and Reserve, as well as the new Chris-Craft Calypso 32, are the latest examples of the innovation that is driving our business forward.”

Revenues for the marine segment were $112.9 million for the second quarter, up 16.1% due to carryover price increases. The growth was led by Barletta, which continues to outperform in the aluminum pontoon category and gain market share.

As of Feb. 25, the company had total outstanding debt of $591.0 million ($600.0 million of debt, net of debt issuance costs of $9.0 million) and working capital of $654.4 million. Cash flow from operations was $16.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.