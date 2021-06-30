Winnebago increases National Parks support with new social media campaign

Winnebago Industries is amplifying its support of the National Park Foundation with the launch of the #SupportYourParks campaign to spur national parks appreciation and preservation.
For a limited time through Aug. 31, Winnebago is giving away 100 America the Beautiful annual passes to the national parks. The passes will be valid between September 2021 through September 2022. The grand prize is an experience with a Winnebago Class A motorhome for the 2022 year.
Winnebago has created a video featuring musician Chris Koza singing the Willie Nelson classic, “On the Road Again.” People who follow Winnebago on social media and share this video will be automatically entered to win one of the park-themed prizes. In addition, for every share of the video, Winnebago will donate $1 to the National Park Foundation, up to $25,000.
The most recent campaign is a continuation of last year’s award-winning “On the Road Again” venture. That campaign won the American Advertising Federation’s prestigious national ADDY award for best online/interactive campaign; Digiday’s “Best User-Generated Content” and “Most Engaged Brand Community” awards; and Shorty’s “Best in Automotive Industry” award.
“After a year of shut-downs, isolation and quarantines, people are more eager than ever to hit the open road,” Winnebago Outdoors President Huw Bower said. “Adventurers love America’s national parks, and there’s no better way to visit them than in a Winnebago.”
This year, as part of the partnership with the NPF, Winnebago and its Foundation are supporting service corps programs, which provide young people with hands-on work experience in America’s national parks. Participants learn new construction and preservation skills, while providing parks with critical infrastructure improvements. Service corps programs facilitate connections to the parks and provide on-the-job training.
The Winnebago Industries Foundation has also supported NPF’s Open OutDoors for Kids program. It offers interactive learning opportunities for students to experience the beauty, history, and culture of parks through field trips and educational resources.
“The #SupportYourParks campaign is a wonderful way to sing the parks’ praises for providing places for healing, reflection, and adventures for all during the pandemic and beyond,” National Park Foundation Senior Vice President for Corporate Partnerships Stefanie Mathew said.
For more information about Winnebago’s #SupportYourParks campaign, visit Winnebago.com/owners/support-your-parks.
