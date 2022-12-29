Winnebago Historical Society discovers 1905 'Woden Watchman' newspaper

Winnebago County Historian Riley Lewis has announced a unique discovery, an old Woden Watchman newspaper, found at the Mansion Museum in Forest City in early December.

Lewis noted that was a bad winter in 1905 when the newspaper had to be printed, but the paper for printing never arrived by train. So, J.O Lewis, editor of the Woden Watchman, took matters in his own hands and printed the weekly newspaper on home wallpaper.

Lewis noted that in the newspaper discovery, then Waldorf College was two years old and had 200 students. He said he also enjoyed seeing a Way & Healy Drug Store ad on the news page. It advertised pure drugs, patent medicines, and druggist sundries as well as fine cigars, school supplies, and medicines that were filled very carefully.

The paper was received by the museum in 1977 and was discovered by Laura Kudej, Cindy Cater, and Carol Whiteis in a back closet.