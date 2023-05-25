Winnebago/Hancock Pheasants Forever Outdoor Youth Day is June 3 at Walking Eagle Marsh.
The marsh is located at 1970 34oth Street in Forest City, 1.5 miles east of Bear Creek Golf Course. Registration will be held from 8:15-8:45 a.m. with the event running from 9 a.m. to noon. It is free to the public and all ages are welcome. Lunch will be provided, but youth must be accompanied by an adult.
Activities will include pollinator habitat planting, turkey and deer hunting demonstrations, various shooting and archery events, and outdoor stations such as pollinator seed balls and fishing pole casting.