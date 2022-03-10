Winnebago, Hancock County natives named to ISU's fall 2021 dean's list

Students from Hancock and Winnebago Counties have been named to the Iowa State University fall semester 2021 dean's list.
Students named to the dean's list must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Hancock County honorees: Britt - Keifer James Carlson, Caleb William Eckels, Marissa Kate Eekhoff, Mazie Danae Erdahl, Autumn Rayne Hildebrand, Riley Rachael Hiscocks, Ryleigh Breanne Hudspeth, Sydney Lynn Hudspeth; Garner - Mara Renae Anderson, Brody Boehnke, Jamie Jo Hejlik, Droste Hennings, Adyson N. Hook, Katelyn Elaine Hunt, Micah John Wacker, Sidney Morgan Wilson; Kanawha - Cheyenne Kay Harle, Courtney Ann Harle; Klemme - Kaitlin Korleski.
Winnebago County honorees: Buffalo Center - Brody Rodney Bennett; Forest City - Jaden Juda Alamsya, Jericho Jacob Baker, Hannah Rae Buffington, Christopher Duncan Craig, Natalie E. Jefson, Christopher W. Jermeland, Kalin Corella Knudtson, Benjamin Arthur Marmaras, David Alan Shipman, Jordan David Spooner, Paige Ruthann Swearingen, Shaden John Tweeten; Lake Mills - Caleb Allan Bacon, Morgan Jae Marie Fritz, Alessandra Misky Groe, Katelyn Helen Groe, Dylan John Renneker; Leland - Morgan Elizabeth Wick; Scarville - Morgan Elizabeth Pardoe; Thompson - Katelin Elizabeth Adams.