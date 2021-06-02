Winnebago, Hancock County natives named to ILCC Spring honors lists

Samantha Wester of Klemme and Sarah Kirschbaum of Leland have been named to the Iowa Lakes Community College President's List. Chance Stohr of Woden and Buck Weaver of Britt have been named to the ILCC Dean's List.
The Dean's List contains students with a 3.25-3.99 grade point average and the President's List showcases students who earn a 4.00 GPA. The 2021 ILCC Spring Honors List includes full-time students taking 12 credits or more.
Located in the Iowa Great Lakes Region, Iowa Lakes Community College offers locations throughout a five-county service area in Algona, Emmetsburg, Estherville, Spencer, and Spirit Lake.