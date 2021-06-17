Winnebago, Hancock County natives named to college spring 2021 honors lists

University of Northern Iowa (Dean's List recipients) - Sydney Householder of Britt, Katlyn Ohrt of Britt, Alyssa Tegtmeyer of Britt, Avery Busta of Forest City, Breanna Billings of Garner, Jacob Folkers of Garner, Madeline Hinz of Garner, Emily Howke of Garner, Tyler Obermann of Garner, Cherrice Risius of Garner, Alaina Scott of Garner, Alaina Scott of Garner, Macey Spilman of Garner, Taylor Tendall of Garner, Jacqueline Van Oort of Garner, Madison Williams of Garner, Hector Nino of Kanawha, Abigail Sokol of Ventura, Caleb Barker of Forest City, Treyton Blaser of Forest City, Chet Chapin of Forest City, Sarah Hovinga of Forest City, Lyndee Jones Forest City, Kelsey Koch Forest City, Micaiah Krutsinger of Forest City, Jessa Loges of Forest City, Gabriel Staudt of Forest City, Parker Eaton of Lake Mills, Meghan Fails Lake Mills, Mason Fritz of Lake Mills, Megan Groe of Lake Mills, Samantha Jamtgaard of Lake Mills, Autumn Lauen of Lake Mills, Lauren Scholbrock of Lake Mills, Samantha Soni of Lake Mills, Samantha Davis of Rake, and Sarah Kirschbaum Thompson.