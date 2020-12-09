Winnebago, Hancock Counties mull COVID-19 policy changes

Winnebago and Hancock Counties Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Buffington informed the Hancock and Winnebago county supervisors of recent CDC guideline changes pertaining to COVID-19 exposures and quarantine timeframes.

Buffington informed both county boards that under the new CDC guidelines, persons may now be tested five days after contact and return to work after seven days if they test negative for the virus.

Policy for employees to return to work in both counties has been to wait 14 days before returning.

Buffington recommended that the new guidelines be provided to county department heads, providing an option for employees on leave due to COVID-19 concerns to return to work sooner with adherence to the new CDC guidelines.

On Dec. 6, Hancock County Supervisors voted unanimously to share the new CDC guidelines with county department heads and to prepare possible revisions to its COVID-19 action plan for consideration at an upcoming meeting.

On Dec. 7, Winnebago County Supervisors also agreed to the preparation of proposed policy changes for a future vote. Buffington will work on language for proposed COVID-19 county policy changes with both county attorneys.