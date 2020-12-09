Winnebago, Hancock Counties mull COVID-19 policy changes

Winnebago and Hancock Counties Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Buffington informed the Hancock and Winnebago county supervisors of recent CDC guideline changes pertaining to COVID-19 exposures and quarantine timeframes.
Buffington informed both county boards that under the new CDC guidelines, persons may now be tested five days after contact and return to work after seven days if they test negative for the virus.
Policy for employees to return to work in both counties has been to wait 14 days before returning.
Buffington recommended that the new guidelines be provided to county department heads, providing an option for employees on leave due to COVID-19 concerns to return to work sooner with adherence to the new CDC guidelines.
On Dec. 6, Hancock County Supervisors voted unanimously to share the new CDC guidelines with county department heads and to prepare possible revisions to its COVID-19 action plan for consideration at an upcoming meeting.
On Dec. 7, Winnebago County Supervisors also agreed to the preparation of proposed policy changes for a future vote. Buffington will work on language for proposed COVID-19 county policy changes with both county attorneys.
Buffington informed both county boards that COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been stabilizing and trending down in both counties, although deaths increased due to earlier high caseloads. He also noted that it could take another 7-10 days to see if there are spikes in cases following Thanksgiving activities.
The emergency management coordinator said that vaccines should be available in the next one to two weeks, but advised that the public not let its guard down because it remains to be seen how this may trend.
He said that the first vaccine doses will likely go to health care workers and long-term care centers. He noted that there have been some immune response side effects in some of the various vaccine trials and that it may be difficult to gauge any potential long-term effects.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!