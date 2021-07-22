Winnebago Grand National RV Rally kicks off in Forest City, lasts to Aug. 1

The annual Winnebago Grand National Rally celebrating Winnebago recreational vehicles and their owners from around the country is being held on the heels of Forest City Puckerbrush Days during the week of July 25-Aug. 1.
Long identified as Winnebago-Itasca Travelers, owners can get their RVs serviced, tour the Winnebago Visitors center, arrive early for Puckerbrush festivities and fireworks, and camp amidst a week of entertainment and activities at Winnebago's Forest City Rally Grounds.
According to a press release, the theme of this year’s festivities is “Road Trip to Hawaii.” Throughout the event, guests can also meet Winnebago employees, participate in educational seminars, take tours of the manufacturing facilities, and enjoy live evening entertainment.
“We are thrilled to welcome back Winnebago enthusiasts to the Grand National Rally,” said Winnebago Outdoors President Huw Bower. “This event brings together people who share a love of their RVs and the outdoors, and provides a unique opportunity for community, for learning and for fun. We plan to whole-heartedly celebrate the people who inspire Winnebago’s commitment to quality, innovation and service, and drive us to be the best in the industry.”
This year’s Grand National Rally will host nearly 800 RVs and more than 2,000 guests. Last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, making this “welcome back” event extra special.
Key highlights for this year include:
• Four days of product and vendor displays, seminars, video factory tours, and Winnebago team interaction.
• Musical entertainment by country music artist Larry Fleet and folk-rock musician Chris Koza, who will perform his version of “On the Road Again” to promote Winnebago’s partnership with the National Park Foundation and the #SupportYourParks campaign.
• An authentic Hawaiian luau featuring a traditional pig roast, fire dancers, drummers and musicians, as well as Elvis and Don Ho tributes.
• Abundant meal options from regional food trucks serving BBQ, burger and breakfast favorites, as well as a pop-up Tiki Bar.
Attendees can support a number of Winnebago’s community service efforts by participating in an on-site blood drive, signing up for RV Care-a-Vanner Build Day, which benefits Habitat for Humanity, and by competing in a river and road clean-up contest after the event.