Winnebago Grand National RV Rally kicks off in Forest City, lasts to Aug. 1

The annual Winnebago Grand National Rally celebrating Winnebago recreational vehicles and their owners from around the country is being held on the heels of Forest City Puckerbrush Days during the week of July 25-Aug. 1.

Long identified as Winnebago-Itasca Travelers, owners can get their RVs serviced, tour the Winnebago Visitors center, arrive early for Puckerbrush festivities and fireworks, and camp amidst a week of entertainment and activities at Winnebago's Forest City Rally Grounds.

According to a press release, the theme of this year’s festivities is “Road Trip to Hawaii.” Throughout the event, guests can also meet Winnebago employees, participate in educational seminars, take tours of the manufacturing facilities, and enjoy live evening entertainment.

“We are thrilled to welcome back Winnebago enthusiasts to the Grand National Rally,” said Winnebago Outdoors President Huw Bower. “This event brings together people who share a love of their RVs and the outdoors, and provides a unique opportunity for community, for learning and for fun. We plan to whole-heartedly celebrate the people who inspire Winnebago’s commitment to quality, innovation and service, and drive us to be the best in the industry.”