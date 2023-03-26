Winnebago Industries is drawing attention with its sustainable electric concept recreational vehicles. The company revealed its latest fully-operational prototype of its all-electric, zero-emission RV at the Florida RV Super Show in Florida in late January.

Known as the eRV2, it emerged from the Winnebago brands’ original eRV concept vehicle, which debuted at the same event last year. Rigorous field testing with everyday consumers is underway to provide insights that will assist the eRV2’s final design before it hits dealerships in the future.

The eRV2 was developed in response to growing demand for more sustainable forms of road travel and engaged consumers across the company’s production lines.

“Our primary goal in building the eRV2 was to help people comfortably explore the world around them with less environmental impact,” said Winnebago (brand) President Huw Bower. “The user experience was at the heart of this prototype’s development, through the early days of market research and even now as it goes through field testing. The eRV2 embodies our pioneering legacy, representing not only an achievement in design, innovation and sustainability, but also our commitment to continuously evolve with the changing needs of consumers and the world we share.”

Features

The eRV2 is America’s first all-electric, zero-emission motorhome prototype. Both the powertrain and the house systems are powered by electricity, allowing for silent and environmentally responsible travel, and up to seven days of Boon docking, aided in part by 900-watt solar capacity. It’s built on a Ford E-Transit chassis, which promises a powerful torque and smooth handling.

Winnebago partnered with Lithionics Battery to create the most powerful, compact and safe lithium battery system available today. It features a 48-volt system with more than 15,000 usable watt-hours, and a unique thin lay-flat design stored beneath the floor to maximize interior space. It meets the highest safety standards with UL safety certification.

The eRV2 is sustainably designed to further reduce the impact on the environment. Recycled materials are used extensively throughout the interior, including in the flooring, removable floor mats, mattress system, and trim around the window frames. Cab seat coverings are made with renewable plant-based materials. Acrylic countertops are made from biodegradable materials.

Unique broad color-spectrum lighting allows users to customize the interior lights from white to red, which helps to reduce light pollution.

The eRV2 interior is inspired by modern Japandi principles, a fusion of Japanese and Scandinavian design that creates a clean, calm and multi-functional environment. This includes a five-in-one sleep/lounge and two adaptable workspaces with built-in charge points and a high-speed Wi-Fi router.

Finally, the eRV2 is connected. The proprietary Winnebago Connect system allows users to easily monitor and control the vehicle’s electrical and energy management systems using a display inside the vehicle or an intuitive app.

Gaining notice

The Discovery Channel featured Winnebago Industries’ motorhomes and Grand National Rally in Forest City during an episode of “RV There Yet?” that aired nationally and across much of the world Feb. 4.

Outside the Winnebago Visitor’s Center in Forest City, the show hosts toured and learned all about Winnebago’s emerging all-electric concept vehicles.

Last summer, Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, received an early update on the company’s original all-electric concept RV while visiting the John V. Hanson Career Center on her 99-county tour. Ernst was invited by company officials to try driving it through the parking lot, which she did.

“See you all later; is there a local Dairy Queen?” said Ernst before shifting the eRV into gear for a quiet ride.

“This represents advanced work going on with our company to advance toward electric vehicles,” Winnebago Industries Vice President of Government and Industry Relations Chad Reece said. Winnebago officials noted it was in the research phase. At the time, Ernst was assured the concept vehicle she was driving would have enough juice from a full battery to last two or three days in the field.

Close Hanson Nature Center Walls 2.jpg Walls started going up recently on the new Hanson Nature Center just north of Leland. Hanson Nature Center Walls going up on March 3.jpg A crane was used for above-ground work on the new Hanson Nature Center. Hanson Nature Center Walls.jpg An online auction will be held in April to help support the new nature center that is currently under construction. Hanson Nature Center Work 2.jpg Nature center construction was well-above ground in late February due to a period of warmer weather. Hanson Nature Center Work.jpg Construction workers have made great strides on the new Hanson Nature Center in Winnebago County. Friends of Winnebago County Conservation Foundation.jpg New Hanson Nature Center in Winnebago County is taking shape Hanson Nature Center Walls 2.jpg Walls started going up recently on the new Hanson Nature Center just north of Leland. Hanson Nature Center Walls going up on March 3.jpg A crane was used for above-ground work on the new Hanson Nature Center. Hanson Nature Center Walls.jpg An online auction will be held in April to help support the new nature center that is currently under construction. Hanson Nature Center Work 2.jpg Nature center construction was well-above ground in late February due to a period of warmer weather. Hanson Nature Center Work.jpg Construction workers have made great strides on the new Hanson Nature Center in Winnebago County. Friends of Winnebago County Conservation Foundation.jpg