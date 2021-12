The Winnebago County Farm Bureau teamed with the Forest City FFA chapter to provide a donation to the Neighborhood Food Bank in Forest City recently.

The Farm Bureau purchased four boxes of fruit during the Forest City FFA's sales this fall. Represented by reigning Winnebago County Fair Queen and longtime FFA member Madison Branstad, the FFA delivered the boxes to the food bank during the last week of November. Dave Melby of the Neighborhood Food Bank received the donation.