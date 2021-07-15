Winnebago Fair sees many 4-H winners with Little Miss Wilson, Queen Branstad

It is not just any Jeep. It was a treasured possession of Robin’s father, Ron Simes, for more than two decades.

“It was something he always wanted,” Robin said. “He was a farmer, but always wanted one of those Willy Jeeps. It was his baby!”

Ron had the Jeep well-maintained after acquiring it in the late 1980s or early 1990s, she said. He passed away about five years ago and Robin said the family is glad that one of his prized possessions could be utilized for all the kids and parents at this year’s fair.

Forest City 9-year-olds Alexis Haugen, Natalie Hennigar, and Brooklyn Sorenson could all be found taking a breather from judging on the board seating of a makeshift boat that was part of the theme and décor, with a white and green 4-H flag flying behind them. All three said they really like the gardening with Alexis having entered a floral exhibit and Hennigar and Sorenson vegetable exhibits.

Judging of gardening, home economics, and SMA exhibits lasted throughout the morning and into the afternoon. Purple ribbon winners who qualified for the state fair include Justin Rygh, Emily Bray, and Kenlie Greenfield, all of Lake Mills.