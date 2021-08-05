Winnebago delivers new RV to 'Wheel of Fortune' giveaway winners in Arkansas

Winnebago, a long-time partner of iconic game show “Wheel of Fortune,” on Aug. 5 delivered a Winnebago Solis 59P camper van to the grand-prize winners of “Wheel’s Win a Winnebago Giveaway.”

The contest was part of the show’s “National Parks” theme week, which ran earlier this year. To win, viewers watched “Wheel of Fortune” each night during that week, made note of the bonus round solution, and entered at wheeloffortune.com. Nearly one million people entered for the chance to win a Winnebago, according to a news release.

Eddie and Joyce Hightower of Tumbling Shoals, Arkansas, won it. Married 55 years, they are self-proclaimed RV enthusiasts. Having recently donated their last motorhome to charity, they said they are elated to receive the new Solis.

“We were so surprised to have won ‘Wheel’s Win a Winnebago Giveaway’,” Joyce Hightower said in the release. “Camping has been a huge part of our lives for many years. In fact, this will be our fourth motorhome.”

Winnebago partnership with Wheel of Fortune goes back more than 20 years. In addition to providing the Solis for this year’s grand-prize giveaway, Winnebago provides the “Wheelmobile,” the game show’s promotional vehicle. It traverses the country, giving viewers a contestant-like experience in their hometown.