Winnebago delivers new RV to 'Wheel of Fortune' giveaway winners in Arkansas

Winnebago, a long-time partner of iconic game show “Wheel of Fortune,” on Aug. 5 delivered a Winnebago Solis 59P camper van to the grand-prize winners of “Wheel’s Win a Winnebago Giveaway.”
The contest was part of the show’s “National Parks” theme week, which ran earlier this year. To win, viewers watched “Wheel of Fortune” each night during that week, made note of the bonus round solution, and entered at wheeloffortune.com. Nearly one million people entered for the chance to win a Winnebago, according to a news release.
Eddie and Joyce Hightower of Tumbling Shoals, Arkansas, won it. Married 55 years, they are self-proclaimed RV enthusiasts. Having recently donated their last motorhome to charity, they said they are elated to receive the new Solis.
“We were so surprised to have won ‘Wheel’s Win a Winnebago Giveaway’,” Joyce Hightower said in the release. “Camping has been a huge part of our lives for many years. In fact, this will be our fourth motorhome.”
Winnebago partnership with Wheel of Fortune goes back more than 20 years. In addition to providing the Solis for this year’s grand-prize giveaway, Winnebago provides the “Wheelmobile,” the game show’s promotional vehicle. It traverses the country, giving viewers a contestant-like experience in their hometown.
“We were thrilled to continue our partnership with Wheel of Fortune," Winnebago Outdoor President Huw Bower said in the release. “It was especially gratifying to sponsor a national park-themed giveaway. Winnebago is dedicated to helping people experience the outdoors through high-quality, innovative products.”
“Wheel’s Win a Winnebago Giveaway” is just one example of Winnebago’s efforts this year to foster an appreciation of national parks.
The company announced in March it was bolstering its support of the National Park Foundation, which is the official nonprofit partner of the National Park Service. Winnebago also launched the #SupportYourParks campaign, building on this partnership, which aims to strengthen people’s connections to national parks and increase hands-on learning and career opportunities in parks.
Persons who follow Winnebago on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter, like the #SupportYourParks post, and tag a friend will be automatically entered to win one of the park-themed prizes. In addition, for every share of this video via these sites as well as YouTube through Aug. 31, Winnebago will donate $1 to the National Park Foundation, up to $25,000.
For more information about this campaign, visit https://www.winnebago.com/owners/support-your-parks.