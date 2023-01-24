Winnebago debuts new prototype of its anticipated electric RV in Florida

Winnebago, the flagship brand of outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer Winnebago Industries, revealed a fully-operational prototype of its all-electric, zero-emission RV at the Florida RV SuperShow in Tampa, Florida, on Jan. 18-22.

Known as the eRV2, the prototype emerged from Winnebago Industries’ original eRV concept vehicle, which debuted at the same event last year. The eRV2 is the company’s most advanced all-electric, zero-emission RV. Rigorous field testing with everyday consumers is underway to provide insights that will inform the eRV2’s final design before hitting dealerships in the future.

Winnebago developed the eRV2 in response to growing demand for more sustainable forms of road travel and engaged consumers across its production lines.

“Our primary goal in building the eRV2 was to help people comfortably explore the world around them with less environmental impact,” said Huw Bower, president of the Winnebago brand. “The user experience was at the heart of this prototype’s development, through the early days of market research and even now as it goes through field testing. The eRV2 embodies our pioneering legacy, representing not only an achievement in design, innovation and sustainability, but also our commitment to continuously evolve with the changing needs of consumers and the world we share.”

Key features and benefits

The eRV2 is America’s first all-electric, zero-emission motorhome prototype. Both the powertrain and the house systems are powered by electricity, allowing for silent and environmentally responsible travel, and up to seven days of Boon docking, aided in part by 900-Watt solar capacity. It’s built on a Ford E-Transit™ chassis, which promises a powerful torque and smooth handling.

Winnebago partnered with Lithionics Battery® to create a proprietary IonBlade® lithium house battery which is the most powerful, compact and safe lithium battery system available today. It features a 48-volt system with more than 15,000 usable watt-hours, and a unique thin lay-flat design stored beneath the floor to maximize interior space. It meets the highest safety standards with UL safety certification.

The eRV2 is sustainably designed to further reduce the impact on the environment. Recycled materials are used extensively throughout the interior, including in the flooring, removable floor mats, WinnSleep® mattress system, and trim around the window frames. Cab seat coverings are made with renewable plant-based materials. Acrylic countertops are made from biodegradable materials.

Unique broad color-spectrum lighting allows users to customize the interior lights from white to red, which helps to reduce light pollution and negative effects on native flora and fauna. It’s built for maximum comfort and convenience, centered on modern-user needs.

The eRV2 interior is inspired by modern Japandi principles, a fusion of Japanese and Scandinavian design that creates a clean, calm and multi-functional environment. This includes a five-in-one sleep/lounge and two adaptable workspaces with built-in charge points and a high-speed Wi-Fi router for optimal data streaming.

Finally, the eRV2 is connected. The proprietary Winnebago Connect™ system allows users to easily monitor and control the vehicle’s electrical and energy management systems using a display inside the vehicle or an intuitive app.

In addition to the eRV2, Winnebago showcased 80 other motorhomes and towables, including its latest accessible RV, the Roam RX with pop-top, a new Winnebago plus Adventure Wagon, and the latest Minnie floor plan option.

The Roam RX is an addition to Winnebago’s lineup of enhanced accessible motorhomes that provide multiple specialized features that make traveling easier and more enjoyable for those with accessibility needs.

The limited-edition Winnebago plus Adventure Wagon, the product of a collaboration between two companies, features customizable interior modular systems so users can quickly change the interior set-up of their van as desired.

The new Minnie 2832FK towable floor plan features multiple innovations designed to enhance modern travel. This includes a front kitchen; increased storage capacity, including front pass-through storage big enough for a bike; a larger shower; more windows; and other upgrades.

For more information about Winnebago RVs, visit Winnebago Insider, which provides deeper insight into the latest Winnebago product innovations and brand news as well as improved shopper tools.

To stay informed about ongoing eRV2 field testing and its future launch, visit: www.winnebago.com/all-electric.