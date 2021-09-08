Winnebago County's Peterson is inducted into the 2021 4-H Hall of Fame

Longtime Winnebago County resident and 4-H leader Mary Peterson was recently inducted into the 2021 4-H Hall of Fame at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.

Peterson was born and raised in Winnebago County and still resides here with her husband, Dave. Her love for 4-H began at a young age when she became a member of the Buffalo Center 4-H club. Later in life, Mary added council member to her title. She served on the council for more than 20 years. In that time, she served as secretary and vice-chair.

Her roots with 4-H and Winnebago County made her an essential part of the Winnebago County Extension Council. She has always been a strong believer in promoting and supporting all youth in the Winnebago County 4-H program, according to a Winnebago County ISU Extension and Outreach news release.

"Mary’s biggest asset while being on the council was her eagerness and willingness to help programs grow by using her connections to help create partnerships," Winnebago County Director Ashley Throne said. "She has always been ready to take on the hard jobs with a fun and positive outlook."