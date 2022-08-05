Winnebago County's Florence Trap Shooting Range is open through September

The Florence Trap Shooting Range will continue to be open throughout August and September. The range is located at 42435 60th Avenue, just south of Highway 9 between Thompson and Buffalo Center.

The August and September public shooting dates for the trap range are all from 5-6 p.m. on Wednesdays: August 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31 as well as September 14, 21, and 28. The cost to shoot at the range will still be $3 for 25 targets. If there is inclement weather, shooting will have to be canceled and that announcement will be posted on the Winnebago County Conservation Board website (www.winnebagoccb.com), Facebook page, and Twitter feed. It will also run on KIOW Radio (FM 107.3).