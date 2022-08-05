Winnebago County's Florence Trap Shooting Range is open through September

The Florence Trap Shooting Range will continue to be open throughout August and September. The range is located at 42435 60th Avenue, just south of Highway 9 between Thompson and Buffalo Center.
The August and September public shooting dates for the trap range are all from 5-6 p.m. on Wednesdays: August 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31 as well as September 14, 21, and 28. The cost to shoot at the range will still be $3 for 25 targets. If there is inclement weather, shooting will have to be canceled and that announcement will be posted on the Winnebago County Conservation Board website (www.winnebagoccb.com), Facebook page, and Twitter feed. It will also run on KIOW Radio (FM 107.3).
Shooters are reminded that they will need to bring their own gun, ammunition, and eye and ear protection. All releases are voice-activated and all shooting will be supervised by a certified range safety officer. For more information about the Florence Trap Shooting Range or the public shooting dates, contact the Winnebago County Conservation Board at 641-565-3390.