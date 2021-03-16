Winnebago County's Dahle Park adds $10 camping charge

Executive Director Robert Schwartz of the Winnebago County Conservation Board has announced that a $10 per night fee per camping unit has been established at Dahle Park in Winnebago County.

Effective April 30, each camping unit must be paid and registered to camp. No more than one camping unit is allowed per camping area. All camping areas will be numbered.

By the authority granted to the Winnebago County Conservation Board through 350.5 Code of Iowa, the amendment to the rules and regulations was made under Section 3 Fees and Charges.

