Winnebago County's 2023 fiscal year budget lowers property tax levy

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the county’s proposed fiscal year 2023 budget on March 22. A result is tax decreases of about 9 cents for the county’s urban property tax payers and 51 cents for rural property owners.

The tax levy rate, per $1,000 taxable valuation, will be 7.46714 for urban areas and 12.75444 for rural areas in the upcoming fiscal year. The county’s fiscal year 2022 property tax rates have been 7.55140 for urban areas and 13.27246 for rural areas.

During a required public meeting before the vote, auditor Karla Weiss reported that no written comments were received. No oral comments were received during the hearing.

Net property tax revenues for fiscal year 2023 will total over $7.0 million compared to $7.2 million in the re-estimated fiscal year 2022 budget (2.14 percent decrease). Approximately $4.8 million will be collected from countywide levies plus an additional $2.2 million from rural-only levies.

Total revenues are down from $20.9 million in the re-estimated current fiscal year to $19.0 million. Total expenditures are set at $22.7 million compared to $20.2 million in the current fiscal year. With the projected spending deficit, the re-estimated $13.6 million general fund balance for the start of the new fiscal year is set to drop to about $9.9 million by the end of the 2023 fiscal year.

Supervisors also approved the fiscal year 2023 secondary road budget and five-year construction program presented by county engineer Scott Meinders of the secondary roads department.

The proposed five-year program includes 11 bridge replacements and about 33.5 miles of major pavement rehabilitation. Six projects proposed for the 2023 fiscal year include a $750,000 County Road R74 paving project on the southern end of the county in Mount Valley Township. Two county road 1.5–mile stretches connecting to R74 in Center Township (A34 and A38) would also be paved to the Worth County border in 2023. The cost of those two projects would be about $110,000 each.

Another large 2023 project is an estimated $500,000 bridge replacement/conversion to box culvert on County Road R20/20th Avenue just northeast of Buffalo Center. Two smaller bridge replacements are also planned further north of Buffalo Center, one costing $33,000 on 40th Avenue in Lincoln Township and another $25,000 on 60th Avenue and the Lincoln and Eden Townships border.

