Winnebago County wilderness camping program is June 12 at Thorpe Park

Have you always wanted to take a wilderness camping trip, but were a little scared about having to rough it? Although it’s a little more difficult than “car camping,” it has a many wonderful rewards.

So, come learn the basics of organizing a wilderness trip to the Boundary Waters at a wilderness camping program. It will be held from 1-2 p.m. on June 12 at the Thorpe Park shelter house.

During the program, Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls will discuss how to organize a wilderness trip, including the rules and regulations that need to be followed, the equipment that is needed, and the food that should be packed. Ralls will also take a look at why people choose to camp in the wilderness, instead of their car in a state or county park.

In addition to the discussion, people will also be able to see some of the equipment that is needed for a wilderness trip. There will be handouts for everyone.

This program is being co-sponsored by NIACC, so there is a $15 fee and preregistration is required by contacting NIACC at either 641-422-4358 or at cereg@niacc.edu and asking to register for course number 8392.

