Winnebago County trap shooting range will open to public shooters on May 19

The Winnebago County Conservation Board has announced that the Florence Trap Shooting Range will open for the 2021 season on May 19.

The range is located a half mile south of Iowa Highway 9 on 60th Avenue, between Thompson and Buffalo Center. Open times will vary throughout the summer. May and June Wednesday public shooting dates will be May 19 and 26 as well as June 2, 9, 23, and 30. All shooting times will be from 5-7 p.m.

The cost to shoot is $3 for a round of 25 targets. All shooters will need to bring their own gun and ammunition as well as eye and ear protection. The range has voice-activated releases for the convenience of the shooters. All shooting will be supervised by certified range safety officers. Public shooting is only allowed during the designated times.

The public shooting schedule is subject to change, depending upon the weather. Any cancellations will be posted on the WCCB website, Facebook page, and Twitter feed. They will also be announced on KIOW Radio (FM 107.3).

For more information about the Florence Trap Shooting Range, contact the WCCB at the (641) 565-3390 or WCCB Director Robert Schwartz at rschwartz@winnebagoccb.com. Information is also available on the WCCB web site at www.winnebagoccb.com.

