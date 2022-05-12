Winnebago County to pay over $1.6 million on new paving north of Lake Mills

On May 10, Winnebago County supervisors reversed course by unanimously approving a Heartland Asphalt bid of more than $1.6 million for a needed paving project on County Roads A16 and R74.

The project will entail about 5.3 miles of paving north of Lake Mills. One week earlier, supervisors took no action on a secondary roads department resolution to accept the bid. They had recommended trying to wait a few years, incorporate other road projects in the area into a larger project, and reduce costs.

“I drove it again the other day and I’m leaning toward accepting the bid from Heartland for the project,” said Chair Susan Smith prior to approval to pave the road that is in her district.

County engineer Scott Meinders said the county can use farm-to-market funds available to help pay for the project, which was considerably higher than the engineer’s estimate. However, he said the available fund balance is probably the highest it has been in his 10 years with the county.

“I hate to see something go too far down the road and we’re counting on the economy changing and materials changing and I don’t think it’s going to get any better necessarily in the next two years,” said supervisor Terry Durby, noting that he doesn’t like taking money out of reserves.

Meinders said that if the paving project was not approved, $70,000 to $90,000 in short-term repair maintenance could be necessary to keep the road operable, which would also be taken from reserves.

“That road out there, if we want to provide a certain level of service, I don’t really know if we can do that with maintenance,” Meinders said.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0