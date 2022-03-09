Winnebago County to hold Buffalo Center town hall meeting on EMS on March 24

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors and other county officials will hold a town hall meeting to discuss emergency medical services at 6 p.m. on March 24 at Heritage Town Center in Buffalo Center.
The general public is encourages to attend to share ideas and opinions regarding ongoing EMS issues. Topics will include an outline of the current status of EMS in Winnebago County, essential services staffing, and a possible tax levy discussion.
The Heritage Town Center is located at 201 2nd Avenue SW, Buffalo Center.