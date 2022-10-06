Winnebago County to be lit up in green to support military veterans Nov. 7-13

Winnebago County Veterans Affairs Director Mary Lou Kleveland received unanimous approval from county supervisors on Oct. 4 for Operation Green Light in support of military veterans. The board signed off on the county’s participation in the form of a resolution.

The program will be conducted in conjunction with the National Association of Veteran Services Officers and National Association of Counties.

“New York State did this last year and it was really well received,” Kleveland said. “So, they decided to bring it on a national level.”

Working with county officials, Kleveland said it will entail installing some green light bulbs at the courthouse for a week as well as outside of participating community members’ homes on Nov. 7-13, which includes Veterans Day on Nov. 11. However, the program is focused on more than that week.

“The idea is to light up the courthouses across the State of Iowa with green light bulbs,” Kleveland said. “But then there’s press releases and letters to the editor that I’ll be doing that is also encouraging residents of Winnebago County to put a green light bulb outside their house. It isn’t just a weeklong thing. They’re really encouraging residents to keep them on all the time. It’s basically just a way to thank veterans and their families for the sacrifices that they’ve given.”

Operation green light will also highlight the suicides that are happening among veterans, according to Kleveland, who noted that those numbers have been higher than usual since 2021. She said it will help educate people in the community that there are numerous resources available to help address the issue for veterans, their families, and others.

“If you see a veteran, thank them,” urged Kleveland, who said she will be working with local radio stations and newspapers to help publicize Operation Green Light. “This is a way that we can support them that doesn’t really cost anything and it’s not very hard.

“It sounds like a great project,” Supervisor Terry Durby said.

Kleveland also noted that a Veterans Day program will be held at 9 a.m. on Nov. 11 at the Boman Fine Arts Center, in conjunction with the Forest City Community School District and the City of Forest City. A Home Base Iowa program for veterans will be held at the same location the following day on Nov. 12 at 8 a.m. Kleveland said that Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Lt. Governor Adam Gregg have been invited to attend and that Iowa Representative Henry Stone, as a military veteran, will also be invited.

Supervisor Chair Susan Smith agreed to serve as a county spokesperson providing comment in a news release and information about the program that will be disseminated to the public. Smith noted that the program is similar to putting out blue lights to show support of police and law enforcement.

The program encourages citizens to honor all those who made sacrifices to preserve freedom. It also hopes to raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by veterans as well as the resources available at the county, state, and federal levels to assist them and their families.