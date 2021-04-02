Winnebago County swears in sheriffs deputies on March 30

Sheriff Steve Hepperly said that there have been several changes to the team of deputy sheriffs recently.

Deputy Sheriff Brandon Bengtson was hired in September 2020 and is currently attending the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy.

Deputies TJ Spooner and Josh Douglas were hired on Feb. 8, 2021. Both Spooner and Douglas came to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office from the Forest City Police Department and both of them have several years of law enforcement experience.