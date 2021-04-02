 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winnebago County swears in sheriffs deputies on March 30
0 comments

Winnebago County swears in sheriffs deputies on March 30

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Winnebago County Sheriff's Department

The 2021 Winnebago County Sheriff's Department includes, from left, Sheriff Steve Hepperly, Deputy Sheriff Brian Plath (with K-9 Amazon), Deputy Sheriff Codi Thompson, Civil Secretary Sandy Larson, Deputy Sheriff TJ Spooner, Chief Deputy Mike Droessler, Deputy Sheriff Brett Wilson with K-9 Yeira), and Deputy Sheriff Josh Douglas. Not shown is Brandon Bengtson.

 Contributed Photo

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office held a deputy sheriffs swearing-in ceremony on March 30.

Sheriff Steve Hepperly said that there have been several changes to the team of deputy sheriffs recently. 

Deputy Sheriff Brandon Bengtson was hired in September 2020 and is currently attending the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy.

Deputies TJ Spooner and Josh Douglas were hired on Feb. 8, 2021. Both Spooner and Douglas came to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office from the Forest City Police Department and both of them have several years of law enforcement experience.

Other sheriffs deputies include Brian Plath, Codi Thompson, Brett Wilson, and Chief Deputy Mike Droessler.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Body cams arrive in Osage
Community

Body cams arrive in Osage

When the Osage Police Department began using cameras in their vehicles around the turn of the century, the recording format was VHS.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News