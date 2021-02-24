Winnebago County Supervisors study wind project prior to permit application

The special exception permits are written by the planning and zoning board with consideration of public input for changes and/or approval by supervisors. Duve said Winnebago County does not currently create zoning ordinances, which would establish advance criteria for wind turbine developers to come in and build. He noted that specific issues that can arise are a reason for utilizing special exception permits instead.

“That’s what is kind of unique about Winnebago County,” said Duve. “The zoning ordinance says that wind energy is allowed in Winnebago County in all zoning areas under a special exception permit.”

Supervisors noted that noise and red flashing lights at night are concerns that are increasingly being raised by wind turbine opponents.

“I think the zoning process is really important,” said supervisor Susan Smith. “People in my district that have been contacting me, obviously, they are very interested in setbacks. They are also interested in decibel or noise levels and also the red lights on top of them. If they go in, people are interested in having lights be radar activated (for air traffic).”

Duves suggested that updates to existing wind turbines would also be subject to special exception permits and approval by the Board of Supervisors.