Winnebago County Supervisors show support for Scarville annexation plans

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors on April 20 unanimously approved a waiver of consultation of annexation and zoning designation of real estate to Scarville.

The action paves the way for a 55-plus acre proposed annexation on the west side of Scarville, related to an elevator expansion there, to proceed.

"I personally don't see any problems with this," said supervisor Chair Terry Durby prior to the vote. "I support them for this expansion."

Supervisors Susan Smith and Bill Jensvold both said the annexation will be a good thing for the City of Scarville.

The Board also approved a contract with Don Reffer of B&W Spraying for brush and weed control of Winnebago County ditches in 2021. B&W Spraying has handled the brush and weed control for the county for many years.

This year's price quote for the year's spraying is $49,500, but Reffer informed supervisors that it is typically high to ensure they can cover costs if something unexpected is found. He said the actual cost to the county will likely be about one-half or one-third of the quoted amount.

