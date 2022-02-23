Winnebago County supervisors set maximum property tax levy revenue amounts

Winnebago County supervisors on Feb. 22 approved a resolution establishing the county’s maximum property tax dollars for the 2023 fiscal year beginning on July 1, 2022.

Those maximum tax dollars coming into the upcoming county budget cannot exceed $4.48 million for county general services or $2.29 million for rural services.

The total maximum dollars approved for fiscal year 2023 services represents a decrease from the total maximum property tax dollars requested for fiscal year 2022. The maximum tax dollars for general services increased about 5.06%. That would represent a tax rate change from approximately $6.69 to $6.95 per $1,000 valuation, or about $0.26.

The county’s maximum rural services tax dollar amount decreased 7.47 percent from $2.48 million to $2.29 million. That would represent a tax rate change from approximately $5.72 to $5.30, or a decline of about $0.42.

During a public hearing held prior to the unanimous vote, one commenter asked for clarification as to whether county property taxes were increasing. Supervisors noted that it depends on where you reside and that, overall, the property tax asking is less than last year.

Housing discussion

Supervisors unanimously voiced their support for working with the North Iowa Area Council of Governments to merge Winnebago County into the Iowa Finance Authority certification of NIACOG’s housing trust fund, as a funded housing trust fund.

Heidi Nielsen of NIACOG discussed assuming Winnebago County’s state housing trust fund and administering the money for the county.

“With Homeward Incorporated getting out of the state housing trust fund, it just kind of leaves your county abandoned,” she said. “We’re already a presence in Winnebago County with the housing repair program through the federal home loan bank.”

NIACOG oversees the completion of needed home repairs of residents. Nielsen noted that last year, NIACOG had three projects in Rake, costing about $58,000 total. She said they are currently processing two projects to be completed in Forest City.

Nielsen said that NIACOG has a board with representation for Floyd and Cerro Gordo Counties now, but is seeking and anticipating additional representation in the near future. Funded on calendar year, she said NIACOG would seek $2,000 from Winnebago County and that Homeward required $5,000.

“We’ve had good coverage before in our former group,” supervisor Terry Durby said. “Now we’re at a point where we either go on our own or go with a group. This was the first place I was going to look.”

Nielsen said that it is a good fit. Durby agreed.

“Eventually, we will get (more) representation,” Nielsen said. “It should just require a supervisor’s resolution accepting merger.”

Susan Smith stated that her only concern is representation for the county.

“It seems to be a logical path to take” Smith said.

In other business, county engineer Scott Meinders discussed a draft five-year plan for maintenance of county roads and bridges. It details construction and maintenance planning for fiscal years 2023 through 2027. He said it will lean heavily on local funding for maintenance. Meinders said that the plan is at the discussion level right now. The board could approve it sometime in March

“Overall, I think we have a strong plan for the next five years,” Meinders said. “This leaves our pavements in at least moderate condition and prevents any bridge closures. It does leave us with 10 timber bridges in poor condition with load ratings or one lane postings.”

