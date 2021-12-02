Winnebago County supervisors prepare for spring road, bridge projects

Winnebago County supervisors on Nov. 30 approved a 28E agreement with the City of Lake Mills for the future resurfacing of County Road R74.

The agreement is for a paving project going north of Lake Mills city limits for about five miles on R74 to County Road A16. About a quarter-mile to half-mile of the paving is within Lake Mills' city limits, according to county engineer Scott Meinders. The agreement spells out that City of Lake Mills will be responsible for any costs within the Lake Mills city limits.

The project is scheduled to go to bid in March 2022.

Supervisors also approved a resolution to accept the $187,276 bid of Peterson Contractors Inc. for a county bridge replacement. The bridge to be replaced is located on 360th Street (County Road A42) in Linden Township on the far southern edge of the county. It is located about one-third of a mile west of 70th Avenue.

Julie Sorenson of Winnebago Public Health updated supervisors on the county's most recent COVID-19 numbers. She said that in the prior 14 days, 16 percent of county residents tested positive for the virus. In the prior seven days, just 12 percent tested positive. However, there were still 52 positive case, she noted.

Sorenson also said that 52 percent of eligible county residents were fully COVID-19 vaccinated while 61 percent of eligible Iowans were fully vaccinated statewide.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0