Winnebago County supervisors mull proposed five-year plan for roads, bridges

County engineer Scott Meinders has presented Winnebago County supervisors with a proposed five-year plan for maintaining county roads and bridges. The plan encompasses fiscal years 2023-2027.

“The county five-year program is one of the most prominent responsibilities of a county engineer,” Meinders said. “The item is still at the discussion level right now and approval may be weeks (away).”

The proposed five-year program includes construction-only projects. It includes 11 bridge replacements and about 33.5 miles of major pavement rehabilitation. Additionally, a related maintenance plan includes one more bridge replacement and 61.5 miles of pavement surface treatments.

“The same as I wrote last year, the plan as presented will require over $1 million from the local budget every year,” said Meinders in a memo to supervisors. “I don’t know if we can sustain that level of funding for construction and large maintenance projects, so adjustments may need to be made year to year. If we can find the $1 million every year, the plan does keep pavements from failing and pushes bigger needs further into the future.”

The plan will leave the county’s farm-to-market system account extended with borrowing of about three years, or about $1.8 million dollars, which Meinders called acceptable given cash reserves in other accounts.

“As recently as two years ago and the ten years prior, local funding for construction and maintenance was reserved almost exclusively for bridge replacements,” Meinders said. “The proposed plan shifts attention from structures to pavements as we approach the 20-year end of life of all the paving completed with windfarm TIF funding around 2010.”

The program planning will leave the balance of pavements in at least moderate condition and prevent the likelihood of any bridge closures, according to Meinders. Additionally, ten timber bridges could remain in poor condition with load postings or one-lane postings.

Six projects proposed for the 2023 fiscal year include a $750,000 County Road R74 paving project on the southern end of the county in Mount Valley Township. It will run 10.5 miles north from the Hancock County line. Two county road 1.5–mile stretches connecting to R74 in Center Township (A34 and A38) would also be paved to the Worth County border in 2023. The cost of those two projects would be about $110,000 each.

Another large 2023 project is an estimated $500,000 bridge replacement/conversion to box culvert on County Road R20/20th Avenue just northeast of Buffalo Center. Two smaller bridge replacements are also planned further north of Buffalo Center, one costing $33,000 on 40th Avenue in Lincoln Township and another $25,000 on 60th Avenue and the Lincoln and Eden Townships border.

Highlights in the following plan years include a $202,000 bridge replacement on 200th Avenue in the far northeast corner of Winnebago County in 2024, $900,000 for paving (3.5 miles) near Rake and $2.2 million for paving on R20 from Highway 9 north to the Minnesota state line in 2026, and $2.15 million for paving on A42 from R34 east 79.3 miles to the Forest City corporate limits.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

